HTC U12 full specs leak; April unveiling expected

HTC is striving hard to compete with the other smartphone brands. The company is in plans to come up with new models those might compete with the devices launched by the other manufacturers. From the existing reports, we know that HTC is prepping a mid-range smartphone dubbed HTC Desire 12 and the device has been hitting the rumor mills consistently for the past few weeks.

According to a tweet by @LlabTooFeR, HTC U12 is codenamed Imagine and its complete specifications have been revealed. Going by the same, the smartphone is said to be launched with a 5.99-inch QHD+ Super LCD 6 display as seen on the HTC U11+. This screen is said to carry a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to make use of an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. All these variants of HTC U12 are said to support up to 2TB of additional storage with the help of a microSD card.

Being a flagship smartphone, HTC U12 aka HTC Imagine is tipped to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with HTC Sense UI. The device could be unveiled in both single and hybrid dual SIM models. For imaging, it is believed to feature a 12MP HTC UltraPixel camera at its rear with dual LED flash and a 16MP secondary sensor as well. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie camera.

From the leaked specs sheet, it appears that the HTC U12 might come with the IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. It is said to feature a fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C audio, HTC Usonic with Active Noise Cancellation, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, NFC and a 3420mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Interview with Darren Sng, Head of Global Product Marketing, HTC - GIZBOT

Last year, the HTC U11 was announced in May but this time the company seems to be early as the HTC U12 is speculated to be unveiled in April. Given that the announcement might happen next month, we can expect to come across more leaks and rumors in the coming weeks.