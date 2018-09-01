ENGLISH

Huawei announces flash sale of Nova 3i Iris Purple edition on Amazon

Another chance to grab the Huawei Nova 3i.

    Huawei Consumer Business Group, India has announced another flash sale for both Iris Purple & black editions of the Nova 3i starting at 12 pm on 3rd September, exclusively on Amazon.in.

    Huawei Nova 3i runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ IPS display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 409ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4/6 GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM.

    The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, there is also a dual rear camera setup that comes with a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The company has also announced that its Kirin 980 chipset will back the Mate 20 flagship. It will also be the first commercially available 7nm smartphone chipset as well.

    Offers on Nova 3i:

    Championing the mid-segment category in India, the Huawei nova 3i's iris purple and black editions will be priced at Rs 20,490. SBI credit card members can avail an instant discount of 5%* on their purchase through EMI and the smartphone is available at a no-cost EMI option of up to 9 months.

    As part of a bundled deal with Reliance Jio, customers can avail an extra cashback of Rs 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs 3,300 and 100 GB of data on their purchase.

    Besides, the company has officially announced the next-flagship SoC from the company, which will be powering the upcoming Huawei and Honor flagship smartphones at IFA 2018. The HiSilicon Kirin 980 is the latest chipset from the company, which is the successor to the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC.

    Just like the original Kirin 970 SoC, the Kirin 980 also comes with a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to enhance the Ai capabilities of the smartphone, that beholds the Kirin 980. As of now, the company has confirmed that the Honor Magic 2, Huawei Mate 20, and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be the first set of devices to be powered by this chipset.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 14:48 [IST]
