Huawei Nova 3i sale begins on Amazon starting Rs 20,990

Huawei, the Chinese tech giant has been introducing wide range smartphones for the Indian consumers. The company has something to offer in every price segment. Huawei had recently introduced its flagship device Huawei P20 Pro and the mid-range P20 Lite for the users. Following this, the company had also announced its two new smartphones for the Indian market including the Nova 3 and Nova 3i, both the devices have been strategically priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 20,990 respectively.

Now, the Huawei Nova 3i is up for sale on India's leading e-commerce platform which is Amazon. The device is available for sale starting Noon today (August 27) on Amazon at a price tag of Rs 20,990. The company has launched only a single variant of the Honor 3i in India.

Huawei had launched the Huawei Nova 3i in three different color variants for The Philippines market. However, as mentioned earlier the device is available in a single color variant in India which is black.

Users can avail a 5 percent instant discount on purchasing the device using HDFC Bank credit card and debit cards. Users can also avail EMIs and no-cost EMI options on Bajaj Finesev EMI card and on select HDFC Bank debit cards.

To recall, The Huawei Nova 3i features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display features a notch which consists of the front camera, the earpiece, and some sensors. The display has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

At its core, the Nova 3i is packed with Huawei's in-house Kirin 710 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The Nova 3i runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with the company's own EMUI 8.1 on top.

For imaging, the Nova 3i features a dual camera setup both at the rear and the front. The rear camera of the Nova 3i comprises a 16Mp primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens. Up front, the device uses a 24MP primary and 2MP secondary sensor. The device is fueled by a 3,340 mAh battery.