Huawei discreetly announces Y9 Prime (2019) with elevating selfie camera

Last month, Huawei had introduced a new device in its Y smartphone lineup. The company had introduced the Y5 Prime 2019 budget smartphone. Now, the Chinese tech giant has added another smartphone to the 'Y' series. The latest Huawei entrant is the Y9 Prime (2019) which is a successor to the company's last year mid-range Y9 Prime (2018).

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) smartphone's major highlight is its motorized selfie camera. This makes it the second Huawei smartphone to feature a pop-up selfie camera besides the P Smart Z. It is worth noting that the P Smart Z has already gone official a few days ago. The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), on the other hand, has been listed on the company's official website and the global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) specifications and features:

The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) comes with a dual-tone rear panel which is a slightly different design approach for the company. The device measures 77.3 x 163.5 x 8.8mm in dimensions and weighs a total of 196.8 grams. It comes in three colors to choose from which includes Blue, Black, and Green colors. The smartphone flaunts a big FHD+ display panel that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is no notch up front as the selfie camera is housed within a slider mechanism.

The elevating camera setup packs a 16MP lens for selfies and video chats and is said to take only a second to pop-up. The primary camera module at the rear panel is a triple-lens setup. You get a 16MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping which has an f/2.4 aperture. A fingerprint scanner for a device's security is also placed at the back panel.

In terms of processor, the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) uses an in-house Kirin 710 processor which is paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. Huawei has announced the smartphone in dual configurations. There is a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant and a 4GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage. The software department includes Android Pie firmware topped with EMUI 9.0 skin. The pricing and availability of the device are yet to be announced by the company. We will keep you posted with all the latest information on this device, so, stay tuned with us.

