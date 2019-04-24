Huawei Y5 2019 officially announced with waterdrop notch and 3020mAH battery News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Huawei Y5 2019 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) processor which clocks at 2.0GHz and is based on 12nm architecture.

Huawei has announced a new budget smartphone for the masses called as Huawei Y5 2019. The device is a successor to the Y5 2018 smartphone which was launched as an Android Go smartphone. However, the latest iteration of Huawei Y5 does not come with an Android Go OS rather it ships with an in-house EMUI OS.

Huawei Y5 2019 specifications and features:

The Huawei Y5 2019 budget smartphone flaunts a compact 5.71-inch display panel with an HD+ screen resolution. The display features a waterdrop style notch on top for the front camera. The bezels around the display are thick and the display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 84.6 percent. The display also comes with a TUV Rheinland certification which blocks the harmful Blue light.

At its core, the Huawei Y5 2019 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) processor which clocks at 2.0GHz and is based on 12nm architecture. The device will be available with 2GB of RAM and a storage space option of either 16GB or 32GB. The internal storage space of the device is expandable to up to 512GB via microSD card. In the software department, the device comes with Android Pie OS based on EMUI 9.0 skin.

The device comes with a faux leather finish rear panel which has an anti-fingerprint and a wear-resistant design. The rear panel houses a single lens 13MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone features a 5MP camera up front. The connectivity aspects of the device include support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G VoLTE. The device has a micro USB port for charging and data transfers and is backed by a 3,020mAh battery unit.

