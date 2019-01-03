Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone launched for Rs 8,200

The Chinese consumer electronics giant Huawei has launched a bunch of smartphones in the year 2018. The company has a number of smartphones to offer across all price range including the budget, mid-range as well as flagship devices. It was back in May last year when the company had introduced its first Android-Go backed smartphone for the masses which was named as Huawei Y3 (2018). Now, at the beginning of 2019, the company has released its next Android Go smartphone which is the Huawei Y5 Lite.

Similar to the other Android Go smartphones in the market, the Huawei Y5 Lite is an affordable entry-segment smartphone which runs on stock Android UI. Besides, the smartphone is optimized in order to run the 'Lite' version of some third party apps such as Facebook and YouTube and others.

Huawei Y5 Lite specifications and features:

The Huawei Y5 Lite sports a small 5.45-inch IPS LCD display panel. The HD+ display on the device offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels which is standard for most of the entry-segment smartphones in the market.

In terms of optics, the latest budget smartphone by Huawei packs a single-lens rear camera setup comprising of an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is accompanied by an LED flash to capture images in low light situations. To capture selfies and for video calling, the device sports a 5MP lens up front with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera uses a selfie toning flash to capture selfies in challenging light situations.

The smartphone runs on an entry-segment MediaTek MT6739 quad-core chipset which is combined with 1GB of RAM for multitasking. The device offers 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via an external microSD card. Similar to the other Android Go smartphones, the Huawei Y5 Lite also runs on stock Android UI and it will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 4.2 support and microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers.

Huawei has launched the Y5 Lite in Pakistan and it carries a price tag of PKR 16,500 (Rs 8,238 approx). The device is launched in two color options including black and blue. It is not immediately clear as to when the device will make its way to the Indian market, however, we will keep you posted on the same.