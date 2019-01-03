ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Huawei Y9 (2019) will launch on the 7th of January 2019: Amazon exclusive

Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with a total of four cameras

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amazon India started to tease the launch of the Huawei Y9 2019 in India on the 1st of January, and Huawei India has officially confirmed that the Huawei Y9 2019 will be unveiled on the 7th of January 2019 in New Delhi.

    Huawei Y9 (2019) will launch on the 7th of January 2019

     

    The Huawei Y9 (2019) was recently launched in China, and the smartphone comes with mid-tier specifications. Here is everything that you should know about the latest four-camera smartphone from Huawei.

    Huawei Y9 (2019) specifications

    The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with a massive 6.5-inch IPS LCD grade screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display has a small notch on the top, which houses the dual front-facing cameras and an earpiece.

    The HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC based on 12nm manufacturing process powers the smartphone. The device comes 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The Kirin 710 is on Octa-core chipset with four high-performance cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and four efficient cores clocked at 1.7 GHz with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

    The smartphone comes with dual SIM card slots with support for dual 4G LTE and VoLTE with Bluetooth 4.2 and dual channel NFC.

    On to the optics front, the device has a dual camera setup on the front and a dual camera setup on the back. The primary camera setup comes with a 16 MP + 2 MP sensor, whereas the selfie camera setup offers a 13 MP + 2 MP sensor.

     

    The Huawei Y9 (2019) has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin on top.

    Considering the features and specifications, the Huawei Y9 (2019) is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 price mark.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue