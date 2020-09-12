Huawei EMUI 11 Update Makes Multitasking Easier With An Artistic Touch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei recently held the Huawei Developer Conference where it made a couple of new announcements, which also included the EMUI 11 update. The new Huawei EMUI 11 update comes as a contrast to Android 11 with a few unique features on the OS. Eye tracking, Multi-Screen Collaboration, and more are now available on the EMUI 11 update.

How To Get Huawei EMUI 11 Update

The Huawei P40 and the Mate 30 series are expected to be the first ones to get the Huawei EMUI 11 update. However, the company didn't announce any specific release date or which of the devices will get the update first. It's also unclear if Huawei smartphones running Google Mobile Services - like the Huawei P30 Pro or the Mate 20 Pro - will get the EMUI 11 update.

Huawei EMUI 11 Features

One of the prominent additions is an optimized artistic animation of the EMUI 11. Huawei notes its research on eye-tracking while using a smartphone has helped in creating new transition animations for certain apps - making the entire experience smoother. The update also improves the always-on display, giving users a menu for further customization.

The EMUI 11 update also brings in Multi-Screen Collaboration that allows users to multitask up to three applications on EMUI 11 based on Huawei phones from their laptops or computers. We've seen similar features from Samsung and Microsoft as well. The Huawei EMUI 11 update also has a Smart Multi-Windows panel that can house up to 15 apps.

More importantly, Huawei has upped the privacy and security of the EMUI 11 update. The update notes operating between devices will be more flexible. The Chinese tech firm has announced that users can make use of better screen responsiveness and multi-window support, which are further enhanced with privacy and security.

Huawei EMUI 11 Update: Does It Impact?

Apart from the EMUI 11 update, the 2020 Huawei Developer Conference has also announced a couple of other updates. The company has also introduced HarmonyOS 2.0 and disclosed the achievements of Huawei Mobile Services. The EMUI 11 update brings in many new additions but a large part of the global population runs their phones on Google's Android - it remains to see how the Huawei update makes a difference.

