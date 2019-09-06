Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Officially Announced With 48MP Triple Rear Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has launched a new affordable smartphone dubbed Enjoy 10 Plus. The handset comes as a successor to the Enjoy 9 Plus launched back in 2018. The device comes with some noticeable upgrades over its precursor and offers key features such as a triple-lens camera module and a pop-up selfie camera setup. Details are as follows:

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Key Hardware And Software Features:

The new entrant is packed with a mid-range octa-core Kirin 710F chipset which is clubbed with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage expandable via microSD card. On the software front, the unit is pre-installed with Android Pie-based EMUI 9 user interface.

For an enhanced gaming experience, the device comes with the GPU Turbo 3.0 and the 4D shock feature. For imaging, the smartphone is equipped with triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie camera. At the rear, it offers a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Upfront, the motorized camera houses a 16MP sensor for video calling and selfies. The handset ships with a 6.59-inch LCD display that offers 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. There is no notch on top and it offers 90 percent screen-to-body aspect ratio.

As for the connectivity, the device supports dual SIM, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The unit is kept alive by a 4,000mAh battery backed by 10W quick charging.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus Pricing And Availability Details:

The Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus has gone official in China starting at RMB 1,499 (Rs. 15,043 approx) for 4GB RAM model, RMB 1,799 (Rs. 18,051 approx) for 6GB RAM model, and RMB 2,099 (Rs. 21,061 approx) for the 8GB RAM variant.

It is announced in four different color options - blue, black, green, and orange. As of now, Huawei has not announced its official launch date in India and other markets. But, we will keep you posted on the same.

What Do We Think Of The Device?

The on-sheet specifications of the device seem quite impressive for an affordable device. For an approximate asking price of Rs. 15,000 it is offering a triple-lens camera setup with a 48MP primary lens, a big FHD+ display for media consumption, and game-oriented features such as GPU Turbo 3.0 and 4D shock. This makes it a potent multimedia handset.

