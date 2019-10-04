Huawei Enjoy 10 Spotted On TENNA With Kirin 710F SoC, Punch-Hole HD+ Display News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei might soon launch a new smartphone, at least that's what the Chinese telecom authority (TENNA) listing suggests. The device in question is said to be the Huawei Enjoy 10 that will debut as the successor of the Enjoy 9. The device has been spotted featuring a gradient panel, a punch-hole display, and a dual-lens rear camera module.

Huawei Enjoy 10 Listed On TENNA

The leaks come via the popular leakster @EvLeaks. The Huawei Enjoy 10 has been spotted with the ART-TL00x model number alongside some design features and specifications.

The Enjoy 10 is seen with a gradient design panel with the dual-camera setup aligned vertically on the top left corner. The volume rockers along with the power key are housed on the right panel, while the SIM card tray is placed on the left. There is no fingerprint scanner at the rear. So, it remains to be seen what all security features it will offer.

The TENNA listing also gives an insight on some of the hardware amongst which the punch-hole display is the key highlight. The device is said to come with a 6.39-inch panel with 720 x 1560 pixels HD+ resolution.

The dual-camera setup at the rear is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calling, the in-display camera cutout is likely to house an 8MP sensor.

Powering the upcoming Huawei device could be an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC chipset. Notably, its sibling, the Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus is also powered by the same chipset. There is no word on the RAM and storage configuration but considering it could be a budget smartphone, we can expect 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone might get its fuel from a 3,900 mAh battery unit with no fast charge support.

