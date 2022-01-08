Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) With Kirin 710A SoC, 6GB RAM Released: Price, Specs Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Huawei's Enjoy 20e has quietly received a new top-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, powered by Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 710A processor. This is in contrast to the original Enjoy 20e, which was released last year and had the MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) has the same set of specs as the original model, with the exception of the new configuration and silicon. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch on the display and two rear cameras. It also comes in three different color combinations.

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) Price and Availability

The single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) is priced at CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs. 16,300). The phone is available in Magic Night Black, Phantom Purple, and Qijing Forest colors in China through VMall.

The new Huawei Enjoy 20e's availability in global markets, including India, has yet to be confirmed. The original Huawei Enjoy 20e was released in October of last year at CNY 999 (about Rs. 11,600) for the base 4GB + 64GB model. A 4GB + 128GB variant was also available for CNY 1,199. (roughly Rs. 14,000). Both options, as well as the new 6GB RAM variant, are still available.

Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) Specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs HarmonyOS 2 and has a 6.3-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is equipped with an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710A SoC, a Mali G51-MP4 GPU, and 6GB of RAM.

It has a dual rear camera arrangement, with a 13MP primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens, as well as a 2MP depth sensor. The Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) has an 8MP selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Huawei Enjoy 20e (2022) has 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 512GB). 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are all available connectivity options. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor are among the sensors onboard. There's also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Best Mobiles in India