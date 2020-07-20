ENGLISH

    Huawei Enjoy 20s Live Images Surface Online; 64MP Triple Camera Tipped

    Huawei is prepping up to refresh its mid-range smartphone portfolio with the launch of Enjoy 20 series. The company has scheduled the launch of this new lineup on July 26 in China. Earlier this month the live images of the standard Huawei Enjoy 20 surfaced over-the-web. Now, a new leak reveals the live shots of the Enjoy 20s.

    Huawei Enjoy 20s Live Images Surface Online; 64MP Triple Camera Tipped

     

    What Does Huawei Enjoy 20s Leaked Image Reveal?

    The Huawei Enjoy 20S real-life images have been shared by a tipster called Changan Digital Jun on Weibo. As per the leaked images, the device will sport a triple rear camera module aligned vertically on the top-left corner. The setup is said to come with a 64MP primary sensor.

    The device has also appeared on TENNA previously where a similar design as the leaked live image was tipped. The design of the front panel was also leaked. It will be launching with a punch-hole design which is different from the one tipped for the standard model. For reference, the Huawei Enjoy 20 is said to come with a pop-up selfie camera module, so, there won't be any notch upfront.

    The remaining features tipped via the TENNA listing include a 6.8-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The triple rear camera setup is tipped to pack an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor beside the 64MP primary lens. The punch-hole is said to feature a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    The Huawei Enjoy 20s might be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. It will come with 5G network support. The smartphone might come with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage configuration.

    Software-side will be handled by Android 10 OS. Furthermore, the Huawei Enjoy 20s is said to be launched with a 4,200 mAh battery. It is expected to come with 22.5W fast charging support.

    via

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 19:11 [IST]
