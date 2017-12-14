Huawei Enjoy 7S with Android Oreo, dual cameras to launch on December 18

Honor is all set to launch the Honor 9 Lite on December 21. Honor's parent firm, Huawei is also planning to launch a new smartphone by the end of this year. The confirmation comes from the company's official Weibo account.

The launch event poster reveals that Huawei will be take the wraps off the Enjoy 7S smartphone on December 18 in China. Apart from the poster, Slashleaks has also released an image of the smartphone showing of its design from all angles. Other than that, TENAA listing of the Huawei Enjoy 7S has revealed its specifications and features as well.

The China-based regulatory authority has certified four variants of the phone with model numbers FIG-AL00, FIG-AL10, FIG-TL00 and FIG-TL10. The first model offers support for all the carriers in China, the second will be exclusive to China Mobile, and the remaining two are the customized versions, reports the publication ITHome.

Going by the TENAA listing, the Enjoy 7s will be fitted with a 5.65-inch display that will deliver a screen resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels. Keeping in the recent trend, the smartphone's display will also carry the aspect ratio of 18:9.

There will be two memory variants of the Huawei Enjoy 7S. The basic one will feature 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, whereas the higher variant will arrive with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space. Both the models will be powered by Huawei's own Kirin 659 chipset.

The back panel of the phone is equipped with a fingerprint scanner and dual cameras. The rear dual camera setup is comprised of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. As for the selfie camera, it will make use of an 8MP sensor at the front.

The Huawei Enjoy 7S will pack a 2,900mAh battery and it will come pre-installed with Android 8.0 Oreo based EMUI 8.0. What's more, the handset will sport a metallic chassis.

Huawei phones with Enjoy moniker are exclusive for the Chinese market. However, they are launched with different names in other markets. Huawei is expected to release the Enjoy 7s in markets outside China in early 2018.

