Huawei Enjoy Z 5G With Android 10 Appears On Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei is ready to bring a new mid-range smartphone for the masses called the Enjoy Z. The company has slated its launch for May 26 in China. Ahead of its launch, the internet has given us a sneak peek into its design and some of the specifications. Now, with four days remaining for its official launch, the device has been spotted at Geekbench where its benchmark performance has been revealed.

The device has stopped by Geekbench with the Huawei DVC-AN00 model number and some of the hardware specifications have also been listed. As per the listing, the Huawei Enjoy 5Z will be equipped with the MediaTek MT6783 that has eight-cores and a base frequency of 2GHz. For reference, this processor is also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor.

This listing falls in line with the leaks in the past which also tipped the same chipset. Furthermore, Huawei Enjoy Z's Geekbench listing suggests a 6GB RAM configuration. The storage capacity hasn't been revealed, but at least 128GB storage option can be expected.

In terms of benchmark scores, the device has managed to log 2,539 points in the single-core and 8,436 points in the multi-core tests. Also, the device will arrive with the Android 10 OS. But, it remains to be seen if it will come with Google services or not.

Previous leaks suggest that the device will arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will feature a waterdrop-style notch. Also, the handset is said to arrive with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration.

The device is said to arrive with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP primary sensor. There is no word on the remaining sensors, but some details are likely to surface soon. Huawei has not disclosed when this device will arrive in India and the remaining global markets. Also, there is no word on its pricing. So, it remains to be seen which price bucket it lands and how well it fairs against the competitions.

