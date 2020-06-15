Huawei Enjoy Z Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC Confirmed To Debut On June 19 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei has launched a bunch of mid-range smartphones this year including the Enjoy Z 5G. This handset was announced for the Chinese market and is yet to hit the shelves globally. It hasn't been long since this handset went official and the company has already one more device in the Enjoy series. Called the Enjoy 20 Pro, the upcoming handset is slated to launch this week itself.

Huawei Enjoy 20 5G Plus Official Launch Date

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is slated to launch on June 19 in China. The arrival of this handset has been tipped via a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The company has officially teased the arrival of the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

The teaser video shared by the company gives insight into the design as well as some of the key features which it will offer. Going by the teaser, it can be said for sure that this new handset will arrive with a 5G network support. The rear panel is gradient and has a triple-lens camera setup that is positioned vertically on the top-left corner.

If the reports are to be beloved then this handset is a rebadged version of the Huawei Enjoy Z. This means the handset will likely be driven by the MediaTek Dimenisty 800 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.

The display is likely to measure 6.5-inch and will be an LCD panel with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display is said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate and feature a waterdrop notch. The selfie camera is said to be a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

The primary camera at the rear will probably be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP sensor for depth mapping. A 4,000 mAh battery backed by 22.5W fast charging support will be powering the unit. We are not sure if the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is indeed a rebranded Enjoy Z or a different product altogether. So, we will have to wait for the company to reveal what's in store for us.

