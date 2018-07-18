Huawei India to launch upcoming products with advanced AI capabilities

Huawei, the leading Chinese smartphone maker, today said that AI is a critical factor towards shaping the smartphone era.

Huawei estimated that by 2025, over 90 percent of end users of smartphones will benefit from the tailored and smart services.

As AI brings a significantly better user experience, core capacities regarding devices, chips and cloud services will be pushed to do more than ever, leading to increased demands for computing performance, energy efficiency, network connectivity, and more.

James Lu, Director of AI product management at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said: "The Intelligent Smartphones, enabled by AI capabilities, will be an extension of who we are, allowing us to seamlessly interact and enrich the way we experience the world around us."

"We at Huawei see tremendous potential in the India market and are focused on fostering innovation here by bringing cutting-edge technologies to the country", he said.

According to the company, AI will be a critical factor that shapes the smartphone competition in the next 5 to 10 years- it transforms people-device interaction.

Furthermore, the company has developed artificial intelligence systems that enable synergies between software and hardware, as well as between devices and cloud.

Huawei has also built new capacity for product innovation through Kirin 970 as it is built on the most advanced TSMC 10 nm process technology, which integrates 5.5 billion transistors in an area roughly the size of a fingernail.

Through this chipset, the company aims to enable broader use of AI technology in the application field and provide consumers with a never-before-seen AI experience right in the palm of their hands

UI: Addressing the issue of Android phones slowing down, Huawei's R&D team, led by some of the world's leading experts unveiled EMUI 8.2, software that is tightly integrated with the Kirin chipset to take full advantage of Huawei's strengths in both software and hardware

GPU Turbo: This latest technology will allow users to enjoy 4D gaming experience with the help of AI, ensuring real-time image and sound recognition, and intelligent game vibrations.