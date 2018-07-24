Huawei making hole in the display to implement front camera

The craze of getting rid of bezels on the display of the smartphone is very high among smartphone makers. All the smartphone manufacturers are trying their best to expand the display of their handsets inch-by-inch. The trend was set by Apple iPhone X when it was launched last year with a complete edge-to-edge display with a notch on it. But some people prefer 18:9 implementation and some don't. Vivo and Oppo have achieved the truly bezel-less display with the launch of Oppo Find X and Vivo NEX.

Now, Huawei is having one more idea to get rid of the notch. ET News has reported that the company is planning to cut a hole in the display for the front camera. This falls in line with the rumors of Samsung planning to do the same with the Galaxy S10 flagship. The camera module is said to be placed on the top of the display.

When it comes to sensors, Huawei is said to place the sensors and earpiece on the extremely slim forehead. The primary intention of this concept is to avoid any notch on the display any deliver a truly bezel-less display.

Recently Oppo and Vivo launched their flagship smartphones with the motorised sliding front camera technology. The Vivo Nex even got rid of the earpiece in favour of a Sound Casting technology. This technology emits the audio through the display.

While Huawei is planning to avoid the notch by implementing a camera hole, but it will still render the are unusable like a notch. However, this is still a rumor and we have to wait for the final product from Huawei. Let's what the company is going to come up for achieving the truly bezel-less display.

The report also claims that the smartphone will sport a 6.22-inch LCD display. Furthermore, we haven't received any information about the camera specs or the hardware of the smartphone. We can expect more details about the phone in the upcoming days.

Source