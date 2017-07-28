Huawei Mate 10 claimed to give tough competition to Apple's iPhone 8

We recently came across the list of top ten smartphone manufacturers in terms of phone shipments globally. Huawei comes third in the list, only behind Samsung and Apple.

The company has reportedly shipped 35 million units in the Q1. Well, if Huawei wants to make progress, it has to sell more smartphone in North America where Samsung and Apple dominate the market. However, things will probably change soon as Huawei's CEO Richard Yu has told Bloomberg in an interview that his company is coming up with an answer to the iPhone 8.

In case you are wondering, the answer is the Huawei Mate 10, which is expected to launch sometime in fall. Going by the speculations, the smartphone is said to come with a bezel-less, full-screen display. The display will be a 5.8-inch 2K one with the aspect ratio higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Some reports also suggest that the fingerprint scanner will be placed below the display.

In terms of optics, the successor of last year's Huawei 9 is rumored to arrive with four cameras. Yes, you heard that right. The vertically aligned rear dual camera setup will be comprised of two 34MP sensors and will be accompanied by a LED flashlight. While the front-facing dual camera is said to have two 16MP sensors.

Other than that, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Kirin 970 processor and it will probably run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box. That being said, the Huawei Mate 10 could also ship with Android 8.0 O on board with Huawei's latest EMUI skin on top.

It goes without saying that, the features of the Huawei Mate 10 sounds good on paper. Even the leaked renders of the device look stunning. However, only time will tell if Huawei will give Apple a run for their money. As of now, we can only say that iPhone fans wouldn't easily ditch the iPhone 8 for the Android device.