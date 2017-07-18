Check out the leaked renders of Huawei Mate 10 featuring four cameras

Last month we reported that Huawei is all set to launch the successor of last year's Mate 9 in fall. Amidst many leaks, a Weibo user claimed that the upcoming Huawei Mate 9 will be featuring a bezel-less display and four cameras.

While there have been many reports regarding the smartphone, today we have come across a couple of alleged Huawei Mate 10 renders on Weibo. It is worth noting that the device has appeared in images for the very first time. Well, of course, the authenticity of these renders are not certified, but the design of the Huawei handset matches with the rumors we have heard so far.

If you take a look at the images, you can see the alleged Huawei Mate 10 sporting a bezel-less, full-screen display. Despite the presence of the front camera sensors, the top bezel is extremely narrow. You must have noticed that we have used the plural form of sensor. This is because the smartphone seems to be featuring not one but two camera sensors at the front.

Coming to the rear part of the device, the Huawei Mate 10 has a vertically arranged dual camera setup, which is accompanied by a LED flashlight. So, the phone would come with four cameras.

Display-wise, the handset is rumored to flaunt a 5.8-inch 2K display with the aspect ratio higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Some reports also suggest that the fingerprint scanner will be placed below the display. While the latest renders of the Huawei Mate 10 hint towards the same possibility, chances of happening that are very low.

The source also claims that the front-camera setup will have two 16MP sensors, while the rear-facing setup will be consisting of two 34MP sensors.

Other than that, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Kirin 970 processor and it will probably run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box. Having said that, the Huawei Mate 10 could also ship with Android 8.0 O on board with Huawei's latest EMUI skin on top.

As we have mentioned earlier, the renders could be the work of some concept model designer. So until we get more solid proof, let's not take the pictures too seriously.