Huawei Mate 10 Lite goes official with 18:9 display and four cameras

Yesterday, Huawei unveiled its flagship phones the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The company also introduced the premium Porsche Design Mate 10, which is similar to the Mate 10 in terms of specifications.

However, Huawei didn't make any announcements regarding the Mate 10 Lite, which was also expected to get launched. Well, guess what? The smartphone has just gone official in Europe as well as in China. It is unclear at this moment if the Huawei Mate 10 Lite will be available outside these regions. As for the pricing, the smartphone will be sold at €400 (approximately Rs. 30,500).

Talking about the specifications, the Mate 10 Lite features a 5.9-inch display with a screen resolution of 1,080×2,160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. There are minimal bezels around the display.

Under the hood, the device is fueled by Huawei's own Kirin 659 chipset which is comprised of 8 cores. The Mate 10 offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage space. Since it comes with a hybrid SIM slot, users can further the storage space via a microSD card.

On the optics front, the Huawei Mate 10 is equipped with four cameras. The rear dual camera setup is a combination of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The rear camera is capable of capturing images in Bokeh effect. Up front, there is a 13MP shooter and another 2MP camera.

The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS and it is backed up by a 3,340mAh battery. Available in Graphite Black, Gold and Aurora Blue color options, Mate 10 Lite will go sale in Europe in the beginning of November.

Source Via