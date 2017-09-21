Huawei Mate 10 series will include several new smartphones: Huawei Mate 10 Lite leaked

Huawei is all set to unveil several new smartphones in China in the coming days. However, just ahead of the launch, the phones have been doing rounds in the rumor mill and at the same time have been leaked on several occasions.

While previous leaks and rumors have suggested that the smartphone will be arriving in other markets outside China it seems Huawei has some surprises for us. Well, the surprise might be in the number of devices to be launched. Earlier reports said that the smartphones that Huawei was going to launch were Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro but the company now seems have more smartphones in its pipeline.

According to a new report from a reliable tipster Evan Blass, he has revealed that Mate 10 series will also include a new smartphone which will be dubbed as Huawei Mate 10 Lite. Now we have a total of three Mate 10 series smartphones altogether. Interestingly, rumors say that there will also be a fourth variant of the smartphone but nothing has been leaked so far.

In any case, talking about the Mate 10 Lite, this smartphone will likely come with a 5.9-inch 1,080x2,160 display with 18:9 aspect ratio which further makes for an 83-percent screen-to-body ratio in a full-metal, unibody enclosure. Huawei's first FullView-equipped model, 10 Lite will be powered by a 2.36GHz Kirin 659 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to offer 64GB of storage and 3340mAh battery.

As for the cameras, the device will feature 16MP + 2MP cameras on the rear, and 13MP + 2MP sensors on the front.It will also run on Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 5.1 skin on top.

Quite interestingly, reports say that it will be announced as Maimang 6 possibly tomorrow September 22, but it looks like it will be made official as the Mate 10 Lite and not G10 for international markets at Huawei's big event on October 16 in Munich. The company might have changed its strategy regarding the G10 branding.

That being said, Huawei Mate 10 Lite will be offered in blue, black, and gold color options, and will come at a price of €379 (approximately Rs. 29,222) in Europe and it will be the most affordable smartphone of the trio. Shipping is expected to start in mid-November.