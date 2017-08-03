Huawei Mate 10 tipped to launch on October 16 along with a cheaper Lite variant

We already know that Huawei is gearing up to launch their upcoming flagship Mate 10. Last week, the company's CEO Richard Yu claimed in an interview that smartphone will give tough competition to Apple's iPhone 8.

Since iPhone 8 usually launch in September, we assumed that the Huawei Mate 10 will also get unveiled around the same time. However, a Polish website called Tabletowo has suggested something else in a report. According to the claims made by the publication, the device will be launched on October 16 at an event that is to take place in Munich. Well, to remind you, even the Huawei P10 was already launched in Europe before coming to China.

The report further reveals, the Huawei Mate will 10 carry a very high price tag. PLN 4,000 in Poland, which is roughly equivalent to $1100. While the price is ridiculously high, the smartphone is expected to arrive with impressive features and specs.

Going by the speculations, the Huawei Mate 10 will flaunt a bezel-less, full-screen display. The display will be a 5.8-inch 2K one with the aspect ratio higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Some reports also suggest that the fingerprint scanner will be placed below the display.

On the optics front, the successor of last year's Huawei 9 is rumored to arrive with four cameras. The vertically aligned rear dual camera setup will be comprised of two 34MP sensors and will be accompanied by a LED flashlight. While the front-facing dual camera is said to have two 16MP sensors.

Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Kirin 970 processor and it will probably run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box. That being said, the Huawei Mate 10 could also ship with Android 8.0 O on board with Huawei's latest EMUI skin on top.

Since not everyone will be able to afford Huawei Mate 10, the company is also tipped to release a cheaper Lite variant of the smartphone. The Huawei Mate 10 Lite will reportedly be sold for PLN 1,999, which is around $556. Considering the significant price difference, the Lite variant will come with watered-down specs. Its display size will also be smaller than the Huawei Mate 10.