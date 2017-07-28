Huawei wouldn't make low-end smartphones anymore

Gone are the days when Huawei was only known for manufacturing budget-friendly, low-end smartphones. The Chinese company now comes in the top three handset makers, only behind Samsung and Apple.

There are a number of Huawei phones that will put many flagship smartphones from other companies to shame. This is why the company has decided to leave the budget-friendly smartphone market. We say this based on a statement given by Huawei's CEO Richard Yu to Bloomberg. He has also explained the reason behind their decision. According to him, the company doesn't make enough profit from selling low-end phones.

This means the business model is no longer sustainable. So instead of making entry-level smartphones, Huawei will focus more on the high-end market. They will make more premium products and will ship them to countries with a healthy economy. The target markets will be Japan, China and Europe.

However, the company will need a solid strategy to penetrate the market of North America, especially the US. As you know, the US market is dominated by Samsung and Apple.

Huawei's CEO has also said that the upcoming Huawei Mate 10 will give a tough competition to Apple's iPhone 8. The Huawei Mate 10 is confirmed to come with an almost bezel-less, full-screen display.

Rumors have it, the display will be a 5.8-inch 2K one with the aspect ratio higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Some reports also suggest that the fingerprint scanner will be placed below the display.