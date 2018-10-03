Huawei Mate 20 creates a new record on Geekbench with Kirin 980 SoC

Huawei is all set for the launch of the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro on the 16th of October, which will be the first set of smartphones to launch with the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, the world's first mobile processor manufactured using 7nm manufacturing process.

And now, the Huawei Mate 20 has been listed on Geekbench revealing some of the tech-specifications of the smartphone, which also hints towards the actual capability of the Kirin 980 SoC.

Huawei Mate 20 performance

According to the Geekbench listing, the Huawei Mate 20 will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with a minimum clock speed of 1.8 GHz. This powerful chipset will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM with Android 9 Pie OS.

In terms of performance, the Huawei Mate 20 scores 3390 points on the single core and 10318 points on the multi-core performance. Do note that the Kirin 980 is the first Android smartphone processor to surpass the 10000 points mark Geekbench benchmarking. However, Apple has already reached this milestone with the Apple A11 Bionic (which powers the Apple iPhone X).

In both single core and multi-core performance, the Kirin 980 sets a new benchmark by outperforming the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Qualcomm is expected to launch a new flagship processor based on 7nm manufacturing process by the end of 2018, which is expected to offer a similar performance to the Kirin 980 SoC.

A recent leak also suggested that the Huawei Mate 20 will be available with 4, 6, or 8 GB of RAM with 64, 128, 256, and 256 GB of internal storage. Just like the Huawei Mate 10 series, the Huawei Mate 20 series is not expected to support memory expansion using a micro SD card. However, the Huawei Mate 20 will have a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support both SIM slots.

According to the leaks, the Huawei Mate 20 is likely to come with a 6.53-inch OLED curved display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection with QHD+ resolution. The smartphone is also expected to come with a triple camera setup similar to the Huawei P20 Pro.