Huawei Mate 20 Lite leaked renders: Dual camera, notch and more

Huawei is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Huawei Mate series, dubbed as the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which could be the first smartphone to launch under the Mate 20 series of smartphones. Along with the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, the company could also launch the Huawei Mate 20 as well.

According to a leaked press render of the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, the smartphone does look similar to the Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design with a dual camera setup, instead of a triple camera setup. The leak also suggests that the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is expected to launch by the end of August 2018 with a price tag of $400 (Rs 26,000).

Huawei Mate 20 Lite specifications

According to TENAA listing, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite has a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, offering a 19:9 aspect ratio with a notch on top of the display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

The HiSilicon Kirin 710 is the first 7 series chipset from Huawei which is manufactured using the 12nm process. This is an Octa-core chipset, in which four powerful cores are based on ARM Cortex-A 73 architecture with 2.2 GHz and four efficient cores are based on ARM Cortex-A 53 with 1.7 GHz frequency along with the ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The Huawei Nova 3i is the first smartphone to be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC.

Coming to the optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 20 MP + 2 MP setup and also has a dual camera set up on the front with a 24 MP + 2 MP sensor. The primary camera is likely to record 4K videos, whereas the secondary selfie camera can record 1080p videos and is expected to offer Face Unlock.

In terms of connectivity, the device is expected to offer a dual SIM card slot with dual 4G VoLTE and LTE support on both slots with Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Dual Band NFC, and GPS. Finally, the smartphone is based on a 3650 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging and the smartphone does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Except for a minor camera change and a slight battery capacity bump, the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is similar to the Huawei Nova 3i, which retains in India for Rs 20,990.