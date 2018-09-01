Huawei Mate 20 Lite officially launched: Quad-camera setup, Kirin 710 SoC

Price and availability

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite will be available in select markets from the 5th of September for a starting price of 379 Euros (Rs 31,000), which is slightly more than the Huawei Nova 39, which is also based on the same Kirin 710 SoC. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of the Mate 20 Lite in India.

Design

The Design of the Huawei Mate 20 Lite is also the highlight of the smartphone. The phone has a premium all glass design with a metallic mid-frame. The camera and the fingerprint sensor placement on the back of the device do look similar to the one seen on the Huawei Mate 10.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Lite has a 6.3-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with a taller 19:9 aspect ratio. The HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core SoC powers the smartphone with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz and Mali-G51 GPU. The smartphone comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a quad camera setup (two on the front and two on the back). The primary camera setup consists of a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, whereas the secondary camera or the front-facing camera setup consists of a 24 MP + 2 MP camera setup. The 2 MP secondary camera will be used to collect depth information to offer photos with blurred background.

Concerning connectivity, the mobile does support Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and VoLTE (dual), and NFC. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack along with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The phone has a 3750 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support for fast charging (18W) via USB type C. As per the software is concerned, the device offers Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin customisation.