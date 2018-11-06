Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets hit by bleeding display issues, should you buy it?

Huawei had launched its flagship offering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro for the masses only a few days before. The smartphone comes with top-notch features and competes head-on with most of the flagship devices including the ones from Apple and Samsung. With only a few days following its official launch, the smartphone has already started troubling some of the users. It's the display of the device with which the users are experiencing an issue.

A number of users took it to various social media platforms to narrate their ordeal. The Mate 20 Pro users reported that the display of their smartphones tends to bleed in low-light mode or while using dark themes/wallpapers. The Mate 20 Pro packs a 6.93-inch tall display which upon bleeding shows green tint over the screen.

Meanwhile, Huawei has acknowledged this issue and has reportedly assured the users that it will soon bring out a fix for the same. The Chinese tech giant has further assured its consumers that if their device is affected by the same issue they should take their devices to the customized service centers.

GizmoChina was able to access Huawei's statement on the matter and the company quoted "The Mate 20 Pro uses an industry-leading flexible OLED screen featuring special design curved edges for an enhanced visual experience and holding comfort. This may lead to slight discoloration when viewed from different angles. If the color cast affects your normal use, take your phone to an authorized Customer Service Center for assistance." Another report by GSMArena suggests that Huawei Finland has assured the owners of Mate 20 Pro that they can get the faulty displays replaced at their nearby service center.

As for the display bleed issue, a large number of users had reported the bleeding display with green tint all over which appeared even when viewing any dark colors. The size of the green tint varied on different wallpapers and images.

Should you buy it?

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro surely packs some top-of-the-line features. Te taller 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED panel with 3120 x 1440 pixels screen resolution makes it apt for media consumption. Powering the smartphone is a high-end Kirin 980 SoC paired with 4/6/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB storage for lag-free multi-tasking. Considering a big price tag which this device carries, the display bleed issue is unacceptable. It is good to know that the company has already acknowledged the display bleed issue and is working on a fix for it. Keeping aside the display bleed issue this smartphone is a real deal. If you are planning to go for the device we would suggest you wait till the company rolls out a fix for it before making your final decision.