Huawei Mate 20 Pro goes on sale tomorrow at Amazon.in

The company is offering a 15W Huawei wireless charger worth Rs 3,999 along with the device.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro the flagship offering by the Chinese tech giant made an entry in the Indian market back in November 2018. The smartphone comes with some top-notch features such as triple-lens rear camera setup, a powerful Kirin 980 chipset and is one of the best premium smartphones available in the market. The premium offering by Huawei has been made available via a sale earlier and now the device will be up for grabs again starting today.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro goes on sale tomorrow at Amazon.in

     

    The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is going live on sale again beginning tomorrow here in the country and it will be an Amazon exclusive product. Similar to the other sales that are hosted on the platform, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will also come with a bunch of offers on its purchase. Let's have a look at the offers that the users will be able to avail on the purchase of a brand new Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

    The Huawei Mate 20 Pro carries an original price tag of Rs 69,990 and as mentioned earlier it is being made available on the e-commerce giant Amazon. The company is offering a 15W Huawei wireless charger worth Rs 3,999 along with the device. Earlier, the tech giant had bundled a Sennheiser headphone in the purchase of the device during its launch. In addition to this, the device can also be availed using no-cost EMI options on Amazon.

    On the other hand, the Vodafone users will be able t grab up to 20 percent of discount on their monthly postpaid plan rentals. If you want to get your hands on the latest flagship offering by Huawei, make sure you visit Amazon.in tomorrow and purchase the device along with some offers. We will keep you posted with further information on the same, so stay tuned with us.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
