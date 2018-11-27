Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Catch the live stream here

Huawei is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone Huawei Mate 20 Pro in India today. The company has already launched the smartphone back in China. The highlight of the smartphone is its triple rear camera setup. It also comes with the company's latest chipset the HiSilicon Kirin 980. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, it will kick start at 11 am. The company will live stream the event on its YouTube channel. You can also catch the live streaming right here.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price

The Indian price of the phone is yet to reveal, but it will be soon disclosed in today's event. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched in the European market with a price tag of EUR 1,049 (approx Rs 88,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The launch of the 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is expected today. The smartphone will be exclusively available for sale on Amazon India.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. The screen carries a curved OLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB storage.

On the optical front, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, with the combination of a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens. At the front, it houses a 24-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,200mAh battery and supports 40W SuperCharge technology and 15W fast wireless charging technology.