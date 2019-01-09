Huawei Mate 20 Pro latest update brings December security patch, improves Face Unlock and camera

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is no doubt the ultimate premium smartphone which money can buy you in the market today. Launched back in October 2018, the smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 69,990 and packs some high-end internals and has one of the best rear camera setups out there. It has been only a couple of months since the launch of the smartphone and the company has already dished out a couple of updates for the device to further improve its performance. Well, it appears that Huawei is not stopping yet and has released another new update for the Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has already received two updates since its launch. The first update which the device received primarily improved the camera performance and security of the device, whereas, the second update improved the in-display fingerprint sensor performance along with the face unlock. The new update which is being rolled out to the smartphone this time further enhances the performance of both the camera as well as the face unlock.

The EMUI 9.0.0.171 update being pushed out to the device weighs a total of 428MB in size and it optimizes the overall device performance along with the improved camera and face unlock. The update brings general bug fixes and also brings along the December Android security patch along with it.

Following the update, the device will offer a faster Face Unlock along with an improved login experience. Besides, Huawei has said that the update should make the camera using experience seamless so that it can offer "natural" authentic colors" for the images that are captured using the Master AI mode. The update further fixes some general camera bugs to improve the camera performance. The update is being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) and should reach all the Mate 20 Pro smartphones gradually.

