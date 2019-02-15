Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate RS EMUI 9 update brings multi facial profile support feature

Huawei has now started pushing out a new update for its premium smartphone lineup, the Mate 20. The Chinese tech giant had announced the Mate 20 smartphone lineup in October 2018 and has been proactively receiving updates since its launch. The latest update is being rolled out to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Mate RS smartphones and it brings along some new features in the mix such as multi-facial recognition feature in the firmware; this feature allows the device to store two facial profiles on it.

As per a report from GizmoChina, Huawei has also resolved the issues hampering the performance of the facial recognition feature in which the device didn't authenticate a user's face without the glasses on if in case the face registered is with glasses. This issue was pointed out by various users and seems to be fixed with this latest update.

With the multi-facial recognition feature, users will be able to add or register one more face so that the other person can unlock the smartphone with the integrated 3D facial recognition feature in their absence. Activating this feature is also simple; all a user need to do is head to the "Security and Privacy" section in the settings tab.

As for registering the second face for facial authentication profile, go to the settings menu and look under the "Security and Privacy" section and select the "Facial Unlocking" feature and then later tap on the "New Spare Face" option. Once this option is selected you will be presented by the "Start Entry" option and in that, you need to "Enter the second face" in the form of text so that the process can be completed. With this update, the users will get the flexibility to use this feature for a number of applications and can be used for unlocking the smartphone and also complete the payment process via authentication.