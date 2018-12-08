ENGLISH

Huawei Mate 20 Pro second update brings improved facial and fingerprint recognition

Huawei has started rolling out a new update for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro for some unspecified markets around the globe. The new update primarily aims at enhancing the over-all Face Unlock performance

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro is without say the most powerful smartphone we have currently in the market. The device packs high-end features and offers a premium users experience. Launched back in October this year, the device made an entry in the Indian market in November with a price tag of Rs 69,990. It has been only a few months since the official launch of this device and the tech giant has already rolled out a second update for the device in a row to further improve its functionality.

    Huawei Mate 20 Pro receives second major update in a row

     

    One of the key features which the latest Huawei flagship comes with includes the premium in-display fingerprint scanner and the 3D facial recognition technology. Both the features work smoothly making it easy for us to unlock the device in a jiffy and currently there are no specific reports suggesting any flaw in these features. And now, Huawei is dishing out a fresh new software update to further improve the performance of both the features.

    According to a report from phoneArena, Huawei has started rolling out a new update for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro for some unspecified markets around the globe. The new update primarily aims at enhancing the over-all Face Unlock performance under "certain scenarios'. This will allow the device to deliver a faster unlock speed using the 3D facial recognition and in-display fingerprint scanner reader.

    The update weighs 500MB in total and is currently said to be rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) update. It is not immediately clear as to when this update will hit the remaining markets, however, considering that it is rolling out already, we can expect it to be available sometime soon.

    The Mate 20 Pro packs a powerful top-of-the-line Kirin 980 processor which is based on a 7nm architecture the same fabrication used by the Apple 12 Bionic chipset and Snapdragon 855 SoC. The device is a performance beast and offers an impressive camera performance with its four-lens rear camera setup.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
