Huawei Mate 20 Pro update with ViLTE support and February security patch released in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The firmware update for the Mate 20 Pro weighs around 158MB in size.

Huawei Mate 20 smartphone is undeniably one of the best flagships out there in the market. The Mate 20 lineup comprising of the Mate 20 Pro and the standard Mate 20 not only offers a powerful processor but also has the best camera one can find on an Android smartphone. Huawei had announced the Mate 20 series last year in October in China and then later released the flagship lineup in India a month later. Since its launch, the Chinese tech giant has rolled out a bunch of updates for the Mate 20 series to further improve its performance. Now, the company is pushing out a new update for the Mate 20 Pro in the Indian market along with the latest Android security patch.

Huawei has started pushing firmware update for the Mate 20 Pro which brings along a new feature along with the latest Android security patch. The firmware update for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro weighs around 158MB in size. Huawei is rolling out the update in batches as an OTA (over-the-air) which is now a standard procedure for most of the firmware updates.

At first, the update will be made available to a bunch of users and then will be rolled out to the remaining gradually. The update rollout is expected to be completed within a couple of weeks. Besides, the update can also be checked manually in the 'Software update' section in the settings menu.

As for the changelog, the update adds the latest February 2019 Android security patch to the Mate 20 Pro's firmware. In addition to the Android security patch, the update brings support for ViLTE (video calling over LTE) feature. This primary use for this feature is the ability to make video calls directly to another user without using third-party apps such as Skype, WhatsApp etc.

Huawei is also gearing up to launch its next premium smartphone series, the P30 lineup. The Huawei P30 series comprising of the P30 and P30 Pro is slated to lunch on March 26 in an event scheduled in Paris. In addition to the P30 lineup, the company is also launching the Watch GT in the Indian market on March 12. It seems that Huawei is ramping up with its product launches and we can expect some more interesting devices by the company this year.