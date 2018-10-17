Huawei Mate 20 X with 7.2-inch OLED display officially launched for Rs 76,000

Price and availability

The Huawei Mate 20 X will be available in two new colors Phantom Silver, and Midnight Blue. The smartphone retails in Europe for 899 Euros, and the device is available in the US $1041 (Rs 76,275) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The device will go on sale from 26th of October. As of now, there is no information on the price or the availability of the Huawei Mate 20 X in India.

Huawei Mate 20 X unique features

7.2-inch OLED display with water drop notch

Kirin 980 7nm Mobile processor

Vapour Chamber Cooling technology

5000 mAh battery

Triple camera setup

Huawei Mate 20 X specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 X comes with a 7.2-inch OLED HDR display with a resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The HiSilicon Kirin 980 (2 x Cortex A76 2.6 GHz + 2 x Cortex A76 1.92 GHz + 4 x Cortex A55 1.8 GHz) is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with an NM card slot for additional storage expansion (up to 256 GB).

The smartphone has a triple camera set up at the back with a 40 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 20 MP ultra wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone also has a 24 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock. The cameras on the Huawei Mate 20 X are driven by the AI capabilities of the Kirin chipset to improve the overall image quality. The primary camera can record 4K videos @ 60fps, whereas the front-facing selfie camera can only record 1080p footage @ 30fps.

The smartphone is IP53 water and dust resistant. This is the only Huawei Mate 20 series smartphone with a 3.5 mm headphone jack with Dual Smart PA and Dolby Atmos. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speaker setup. Unlike the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Huawei Mate 20 X has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

Concerning connectivity, the smartphone supports dual LTE/VoLTE with dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The smartphone beholds a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. Unlike the Pro moniker, the device misses out on the wireless charging. The smartphone runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie.