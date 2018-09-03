EMUI 9.0 officially announced: Supported devices, features, availability and more

Supported devices (Honor)

Honor 10

Honor View10

Honor Play

Supported devices (Huawei)

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10

The company will add more devices to the list in the upcoming days. Do note that, all seven smartphones that will receive EMUI 9 update are based on Kirin 970 SoC. The company should include the next set of Honor/Huawei smartphones with different SoC (Kirin 710, Kirin 659) in the next batch.

Also note that the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro are expected to come with EMUI 9 skin as well, which are pegged to launch on the 16th of October 2018, in London.

EMUI 9 top features

Natural UX design with the implementation of natural sound and color to offer an unparallel user experience

GPU Turbo 2.0

Improved AI with the ability to detect up to 33API

One hand operation in contact, Album, and contacts

Password vault to secure usernames and passwords for different apps and services

Use of Fingerprint sensor and Face Recognition to login into an app

Availability

The EMUI 9 beta will be made available for all seven Honor/Huawei smartphones running on the Kirin 970 SoC. Other featured Huawei/Honor smartphones like the Honor 7x, Honor 9i, Honor 9 Lite, Huawei Nova 3, Huawei Nova 3i will receive the update shortly. However, as of now, there is no information about the exact date of availability of the EMUI 9 OS for any of these smartphones.