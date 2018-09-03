ENGLISH

EMUI 9.0 officially announced: Supported devices, features, availability and more

EMUI 9 is inspired by nature

    The 9th iteration of the custom OS from Huawei is here. The EMUI 9.0 is the skin that we will see on the upcoming Huawei and Honor range of smartphones. Similarly, the EMUI 9.0 will also be available to the select Huawei and Honor smartphones as well.

    EMUI 9.0 officially announced: Supported devices and features

    As expected the EMUI 9.0 OS from Huawei will be based on Android 9.0 Pie, the latest smartphone/tablet OS from Google. Compared to the EMUI 8, the EMUI 9 has a lot of exciting features to improve the overall user experience.

    Supported devices (Honor)

     

    • Honor 10
    • Honor View10 
    • Honor Play

     

    Supported devices (Huawei)

     

    • Huawei P20 Pro
    • Huawei P20
    • Huawei Mate 10 Pro
    • Huawei Mate 10

     

    The company will add more devices to the list in the upcoming days. Do note that, all seven smartphones that will receive EMUI 9 update are based on Kirin 970 SoC. The company should include the next set of Honor/Huawei smartphones with different SoC (Kirin 710, Kirin 659) in the next batch.

    Also note that the Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro are expected to come with EMUI 9 skin as well, which are pegged to launch on the 16th of October 2018, in London.

    EMUI 9 top features

     

    • Natural UX design with the implementation of natural sound and color to offer an unparallel user experience
    • GPU Turbo 2.0
    • Improved AI with the ability to detect up to 33API
    • One hand operation in contact, Album, and contacts
    • Password vault to secure usernames and passwords for different apps and services
    • Use of Fingerprint sensor and Face Recognition to login into an app

     

    Availability

    The EMUI 9 beta will be made available for all seven Honor/Huawei smartphones running on the Kirin 970 SoC. Other featured Huawei/Honor smartphones like the Honor 7x, Honor 9i, Honor 9 Lite, Huawei Nova 3, Huawei Nova 3i will receive the update shortly. However, as of now, there is no information about the exact date of availability of the EMUI 9 OS for any of these smartphones.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 10:37 [IST]
