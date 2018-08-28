Honor 10, Honor V10, and Honor Play up for Android 9 Pie beta update

Huawei has started to beta test Android 9 Pie on select Huawei and Honor smartphones. These developments hint that these smartphones will get updated to Android 9 Pie update before the end of 2018.

List of smartphones to get Android 9 Pie update

Do note that all nine Huawei/Honor smartphones are based on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core processor, which is the flagship chipset from Huawei.

The Huawei P20 Pro and the Huawei P20 are the flagship smartphones of the brand, whereas the Honor 10 is the flagship smartphone under the Honor moniker. The Honor Play is the latest and the most affordable smartphone based on Kirin 970 SoC, which retails in India for Rs 19,999 for the base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Huawei/Honor is currently testing the Android 9 Pie based firmware for all nine smartphones, and the company already does suggest that the current beta firmware is not stable and might cause problems concerning to the battery, and third-party app support.

How to install Android 9 Pie on these smartphones?

The company is looking for beta testers, and users can register for the same using Huawei/Honor official website. The brand is looking for 2000 beta testers. The company has already confirmed that at least 200 users will get Android 9 Pie beta update in the first week of September and rest of the users will be able to get the update by the end of September 2018.

Interestingly, the company has already confirmed that the Huawei P20 Pro will get Android 9 Pie update by the end of September and the smartphone and the remaining smartphones will get the update around the same time frame. Just like the previous Android version, the Android 9 Pie will have EMUI 10 skin on top of Android 9 Pie.

To install Android 9 Pie update on these smartphones, the device has to have at least 6 GB of free internal storage. Make sure that you install the beta update on a secondary smartphone, as the beta software might interfere with day to day usage.