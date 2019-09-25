Huawei Mate 30 Pro: Here’s How It Captures 7680fps Slow-Motion Videos News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the stellar flagship smartphone has been announced. While it comes with many notable advancements, one particular feature that's intriguing its ability to capture slow-motion videos at 7680fps. Till date, we have seen smartphones capturing slow-motion videos with a cap of 960fps. This would have left many with the question of how Huawei achieved eight times the frame rate seen in most flagships.

It looks like Huawei's executive Bruce Lee decided to make this clear by explaining how the development team achieved this awesome feat. They have come up with a video detailing how the development team of Mate 30 Pro managed to achieve this feat.

How Huawei Mate 30 Pro Camera Works

Going by the video shared by the company related to the camera performance of Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the smartphone records 0.12 seconds of footage and expands the same to 32 seconds of 30fps slow-mo videos. It results in 945 frames that are captured at HD 720p resolution. The whole process uses the entire chipset's capabilities. So, the ISP, CPU, NPU and GPU work to process this data.

While the human reflexes aren't as fast as this to choose the best time to start recording, the NPU analyzes 1 second of video via an AI algorithm and selects when to start the 0.12-second clip. This is a resource-demanding process consuming up to 2GB RAM. It may seem like a tedious task but Huawei Mate 30 Pro achieves this with its 8GB RAM. The company has managed to use the RAM available on the device for this purchase efficiently without leaving it only for multitasking.

If you want to know how the 7680fps slow-motion videos will be beneficial, then here's a look at the video shared by Huawei on Weibo.

