Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Announced: Price Starts At 799 Euros News oi-Vivek

Huawei has officially launched its latest flagship smartphones -- the Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro in Munich, Germany. Along with these two models, the company has also launched the premium Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design as well.

Amidst the trade war between China and the US, these three smartphones are based on the AOSP build of Android 10 OS with custom EMUI 10 skin on top. As anticipated, these models do not support GPS or Google Play Services, where, users will not be able to use services Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Playstore and more.

Instead of GPS, the company includes its own app store called AppGallery based on the Huawei Mobile Services. It is an open-source platform, and the company will spending 1Billion USD to develop the service.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Features And Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the first smartphone in the world with dual 40MP cameras. The device has a 6.53-inch dual-curved OLED display also known as the Horizon Display. The display supports DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10 standards. Besides, it also supports M-Pen stylus and also supports the always-on display.

The smartphone just has a single physical button, which behaves as a power key. The company has integrated volume buttons and camera shutter buttons into the curved display via gesture control.

The smartphone comes in two variants the 4G model and the 5G model powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 and the Kirin 990 5G, respectively. Both models offer 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with its proprietory NM card slot.

The major highlight of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the camera setup, as it is the first phone in the world to come equipped with dual 40MP cameras. The primary 40MP (super Sensing camera) is a 1/1.7-inch sensor with an f/1.6 aperture paired with a secondary 40MP (cine camera) sensor with a 1/1.54-inch sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. In addition to these cameras, the phone comes with an 8MP telephoto lens (80mm focal length) with 3x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom support and a 3D depth sensor.

Using these sophisticated cameras, the phone offers a lot of features, including real-time bokeh render in videos and 720p super slow-motion video recording @7680fps. The company also claims that the phone can shoot amazing low-light videos, as the sensor can shoot the ISO up to 52,000.

At the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera paired with 3D face recognition hardware. The phone uses built-in Da Vinci NPU to recognize gestures. A 4,500 mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for 45W wired fast charging and 27W wireless fast charging and the device also supports fast wireless charging.

The 4G variant of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro retails for 1099 Euros and the 5G model comes with a price tag of 1199 Euros. The device will be available six colors, including the new Vegan Leather Orange and Vegan Leather Forest Green.

Huawei Mate 30 Features and Specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 is much closed to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro compared to the previous generation models. The phone comes with a 6.62-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution with support for HDR10 and DCI-P3 color gamut.

The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a proprietory NM card slot for additional storage expansion.

Unlike the Pro variant, the Mate 30 has a flat display design, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone does support face unlock. However, it is not as secure as the 3D Face Unlock on the Pro model.

As per the cameras, the Huawei Mate 30 boasts a triple-camera setup. The phone has a 40MP primary RYYB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 5x digital zoom, and there is a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. Besides, the phone comes with a 24MP selfie camera. Though it seems like the device has a quad-camera setup, one of the cutouts is used to house the Laser Focus sensor.

The Mate 30 is powered by a 4,200 mAh Li-ion battery with 40W fast wired charging and 27W fast wireless charging. The device is the most affordable model of the lot, which retails for 799 Euros in Europe. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of smartphones in India.

Best Mobiles in India