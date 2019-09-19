Huawei Mate 30 Pro Complete Specifications Leaked Just Hours Before The Official Launch News oi-Vivek

Huawei is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones -- the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Just a few hours before the official announcement, the complete specifications of the Pro variant have been leaked online by the known leakster Ishan Agarwal. Here is everything you need to know about the next Huawei flagship.

Design

Starting with the design, just as anticipated, the Huawei P30 Pro has a glass-metal sandwich design with a circular camera cutout at the back. The smartphone will be available in at least four colors with a gradient finish.

Exclusive Full Renders of the #HUAWEI #Mate30Pro! Which colour do you like the most? And yes, Slow-Mo at 7680fps@720p and 960fps@1080p along with A LOT of Camera features, all detailed in the specification sheet attached below. Could this become the best camera/video phone? pic.twitter.com/ClBy3XWZll — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 19, 2019

Hardware

The Huawei P30 Pro will come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for DCI-P3 color gamut. The smartphone will be powered by the newly announced HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage. The phone might not have a physical speaker setup, instead, the device is expected to pack in a new technology called Screen Sound Technology. As expected, the phone will ship with Android 10 OS with custom EMUI 10 skin on top.

For security and privacy, the device will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor along with the 3D Face Unlock technology, thanks to the big notch at the top of the display.

A 4,5000mAh Li-ion battery will power the smartphone with support for 40W wired charging and 27W fast wireless charging. The device will be IP68 water-resistant as well.

Camera Hardware

Just like the Huawei P30 Pro, the camera will be the highlight of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro as well. The device will have a quad-camera setup at the back with a 40MP super-wide angle movie camera with an f/1.8 aperture, 40MP wide-angle camera with an f/1.6 aperture with support for OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture with OIS, and a 3D depth sensor. Besides, the phone will also have a 32MP selfie camera.

In terms of video recording, the primary camera can shoot 4K videos at 60fps with AIS (anti-shaking). The phone also supports 960fps slow-motion video recording @10809 and 7680fps super-slow motion video recording @720p. The selfie camera is capable of recording 30fps videos @FHD+ resolution.

