Huawei Mate 30 Pro patent suggest smartphone with 5 rear cameras

Huawei brought a new trend triple rear camera with the release of its P20 Pro earlier last year. The camera of the smartphone stood to be the best phone camera setup on DXOMark benchmark. The Galaxy Note 9, iPhone Xs and other brand tried and failed to reach the quality of P20 Pro's camera. Now it seems that the company is planning to take this thinking to a higher level.

A Huawei patent application for a smartphone case filed to the China National Intellectual Property Administration is pointing towards a smartphone with more than 3 camera setup on the back.

According to the smartphone case patent, it seems that Huawei Mate 30 Pro will feature a Penta-camera setup. The case shows a larger cutout at the upper half which seems to be larger than the Mate 20 Pro. Just to recall, Mate 20 Pro comes with triple rear camera sensors along with an LED flash. This cutout is way larger than the Mate 20 Pro.

According to reports, the upcoming Mate 30 Pro will sport 5 camera sensor at the back along with an LED flash. Do note that there is no surety if the patent is for the Mate 30 Pro or some other smartphone. However, it pretty clear that this is going to be Huawei's 2019 flagship.

While looking at the image, we noticed that the smartphone case patent didn't include any rear fingerprint sensor, which indicates that the phone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The case also has the power button and volume rockers placed on the right side. The handset is equipped with USB Type-C port, as well as with speaker grills at the bottom. If this is going to be true then, Mate 30 pro join the stage with Nokia 9 which is expected to have Penta camera-setup.

