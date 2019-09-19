Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design Announced With 5G Support For 2095 Euros News oi-Vivek

Along with the Huawei Mate 30 and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the company also announced the Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design, which is a luxury flagship smartphone with high-end specifications. This is nothing but the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G with fancy build-quality.

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design Unique Features

The Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design has a dual-tone leather back panel with vertical glass mounted in the center with embossed Huawei and Porsche Design logo. The phone comes in black or red and black colors. Along with these physical changes, the phone also comes with custom app icons and custom themes to complement the premium design.

The company has also designed some accessories like cases and covers and the retail package will come with some of them.

Just like the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, the Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design has a 6.53-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G chipset with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. This is one of the first smartphones from Huawei to boast 12GB RAM. Just like the standard model, the device is IP68 water and dust certified.

The camera specifications and features on the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design are exactly identical to the P30 Pro. The device has a dual 40MP cameras with an f/1.6 aperture and an f/1.8 aperture, respectively. Besides, the phone also has an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 3D depth sensor. At the front, the device has a 32MP selfie camera unit combined with 3D face recognition sensors and gesture recognition sensors.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging and 27W fast wireless charging. The phone also supports fast wireless charging as well. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS with EMUI 10 skin on top. Just like the standard edition, the Mate 30 RS does not support GPS or Google Play Services.

Price And Availability

The Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design costs almost double as of the Mate 30 Pro with a retail price of 2095 Euros, making it one of the most expensive Huawei smartphone.

