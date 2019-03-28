Huawei Mate 30 to launch in second half of 2019 with 5G support: Richard Yu News oi-Vivek Huawei Mate 30 to feature the next generation Kirin 990 SoC

Huawei recently launched the Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro with a new quad-camera setup, offering 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zooming capability. Now, Huawei's CEO Richard Yu has officially confirmed that the company is already working on the Huawei Mate 30 prototype.

Richard Yu, in an interview with Digital Trends, has officially confirmed that the company Huawei Mate 30 will natively support 5G network, and will launch in the second half of 2019.

Huawei Mate 30 features

Yu has confirmed that the Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro smartphones were not ready to equip 5G network, and the company will include the 5G network support in the next series of flagship smartphones, aka, the Mate 30 series.

Huawei has already launched two 5G smartphones, the Huawei Mate X and the Huawei Mate 20 X with HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Balong 5000 Modem, which supports 5G network. The Huawei Mate 30 is most likely to be the first smartphone to feature the HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC with next-generation Balong 5G modem. The Huawei Mate 30 is expected to feature improved camera features, compared to the Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro, and the Mate 30 is most likely to feature a 2K OLED display.

It is very early to talk about the specifications of the Huawei Mate 30, as the company is yet to launch the Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro in India. However, the company has officially confirmed that the Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro series of smartphones will be available exclusively on Amazon.

Considering the 5G connectivity support, the Huawei Mate 30 is most likely to cost more than the Huawei Mate 20 Pro or the Huawei P30 Pro, like most of the 5G smartphones. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the Huawei Mate 30, the upcoming flagship Huawei flagship smartphones.

