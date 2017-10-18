Huawei Mate 9 and P10 series confirmed to get Android 8.0 Oreo update

Huawei on Monday unveiled its new flagships Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. These are the first smartphones from the company to come with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system on board.

However, more number of Huawei smartphones will receive Android Oreo update along the line. During the Mate 10 series unveiling event, the Chinese manufacturer assured that the Mate 9 and P10 series will also be updated to Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 in the coming months. First it will be rolled out to Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro. Then Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will get the taste of Oreo.

As for the timeline, Huawei will start pushing out the Android Oreo update to Mate 9 series within 3 or 4 weeks after the Mate 10 is shipped. The company didn't specify any timeline for the P10 series tough, it just said the update will be rolled out "in the near future".

Since the Huawei Mate 9 will hit the shelves by the end of October, the Mate 9 series is likely to receive the much-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo update sometime in late November.

While the EMUI 8.0 wouldn't bring many visual changes to the UI, there will be many under the hood improvements. As per the claim made by Huawei, the performance has been enhanced by 12 percent.

Sadly though, it has been clearly stated that Mate 9's camera wouldn't get the real-time smart scene recognition features. Looking at the bright side, the update will add several other AI features.

