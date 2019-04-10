ENGLISH

    Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone to be available for sale in June 2019

    The flagship device is expected to be available for € 2,299 (Rs 1, 79,043 approx).

    Huawei showcased its first foldable smartphone, the Mate X at the MWC 2019 event held in February. The Mate X is Huawei's take on the Galaxy Fold by Samsung. While the recent years have been dominated by large-screen smartphones, it is the foldable display design which is expected to rule the smartphone industry going forward. The Mate X has already been introduced, however, its availability in the market has been unknown until now.

    Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone going up for sale in June 2019

     

    Last month, Huawei had suggested the Mate X launch by the Q2 of 2019 in the Indian market. This was confirmed by Mr. Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group for the Mate X smartphone. The smartphone has been tipped to carry a premium price tag along with delivering a whole new smartphone user experience to the masses.

    Huawei Mate X availability details:

    Now, the Chinese tech giant has revealed the timeline for the launch of Mate X smartphone in the market. Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone is slated to go on sale in June 2019. Huawei has listed the smartphone on its online store. The online listing has revealed the launch timeline for the foldable Mate X smartphone.

    Huawei Mate X pricing:

    While the online listing does not reveal the pricing details of the upcoming Huawei flagship, some previous reports have suggested the pricing of the device. The Huawei Mate X, as mentioned earlier, will carry a hefty price tag. The flagship device is expected to be available for € 2,299 (Rs 1, 79,043 approx). This will make the Huawei Mate X one of the most expensive smartphones in the market. We will keep you posted with all the information on Huawei Mate X's availability and pricing, so, stay tuned with us.

    Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
