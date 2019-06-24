Huawei Mate X Foldable Smartphone Launch Set For September 2019 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

At the MWC 2019, Huawei showcased its first foldable smartphone- Mate X. The Chinese giant was expected to launch the device in June, but it somehow got delayed. Now, the smartphone is confirmed to hit the shelves by September this year. The device comes as a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Fold and is 5G enabled.

Huawei Mate X Launch Details:

The primary reason for the delay in the launch was that the company was working on the display in order to avoid any issues similar to the Galaxy Fold's display.

Huawei seems to have fixed all the display flaws and is ready to bring it to the masses. The September availability of the device was confirmed by Vincent Pang, Vice President of Huawei's Western Region.

According to Pang, "The company has used the last few months to improve the P-OLED screen on the device to prevent it from getting caught up with the same problems that Samsung had with its foldable smartphone." He further suggested that the smartphone will be launched in the regions with 5G connectivity support.

Huawei Mate X Specifications:

The Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone recently cleared a 3C certification in China. The device was spotted with a model number TAH-AN00 on the mobile authentication website.

The display measures 8-inches when unfolded and 6.6-inches when unfolded. The Mate X has a bigger display both in the folded and unfolded state than the Samsung Galaxy Fold.Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC paired with a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU.

It will be available with a single configuration of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is no support for external microSD card.For photography, the triple rear camera module packs a 40MP (f/1.8) sensor, a 16MP lens, and an 8MP sensor.

The smartphone will ship with Android 9 Pie layered with EMUI skin. A 4,500mAh battery with quick charge support will keep everything in check.

