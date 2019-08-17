ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huawei Mate X Finally Gets A Release Date

    By
    |

    Huawei showcased its first foldable smartphone - the Mate X at the MWC 2019 event earlier this year. The flagship device was earlier slated to launch in June, but was pushed to September. But, Following the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco, Huawei seems to have postponed the official launch of the device yet again. Now, a new timeline for its release has been revealed. Details are as follows:

    Huawei Mate X Finally Gets A Release Date

     

    Huawei Mate X Official Launch Details:

    Huawei has scheduled the Mate X launch for November 2019. This was confirmed by a Huawei spokesperson to TechRadar during an event held recently in Shenzhen, China. While there is no specific date announced for the launch, Huawei did confirm its plans to launch the handset between September and November 2019.

    The primary reasons for delay is that the company wants to permanently fix any display bend or break issue which affected the Samsung Galaxy Fold as well. Besides, it seems that Huawei has not been able to find a permanent fix for this issue yet, therefore the delay.The company intends to add an extra glass screen over the steel plate on the Mate X to increase its durability. Whatever may be the case, the Mate X might go official before this year end.

    Other Mate X Variants In The Offing?

    The report also suggested some other variants of the Mate X in the making. It is being said that the next Mate X smartphone will offer more screens and will probably be launched in 2020. However, the information on the next Mate X's features is scarce. Though it would be interesting to see how the company incorporates an extra display on its next foldable smartphone.

    Huawei Mate X Quick Specifications:

    The key highlight of the Mate X is its foldable display that measures 8-inches when unfolded and 6.6-inch when folded. The former offers a resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels, while the latter comes with 1148 x 2480 pixels resolution.

     

    For optics, there is triple-lens setup at the rear with a 40MP (f/1.8 aperture) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2 aperture) sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4 aperture) sensor. The smartphone runs on an Kirin 980 SoC with 8GB RAM and 512GB expandable storage. Backing it up is 4,500mAh battery with Huawei's quick charge support.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: huawei news smartphone
    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue