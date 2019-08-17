Huawei Mate X Finally Gets A Release Date News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei showcased its first foldable smartphone - the Mate X at the MWC 2019 event earlier this year. The flagship device was earlier slated to launch in June, but was pushed to September. But, Following the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco, Huawei seems to have postponed the official launch of the device yet again. Now, a new timeline for its release has been revealed. Details are as follows:

Huawei Mate X Official Launch Details:

Huawei has scheduled the Mate X launch for November 2019. This was confirmed by a Huawei spokesperson to TechRadar during an event held recently in Shenzhen, China. While there is no specific date announced for the launch, Huawei did confirm its plans to launch the handset between September and November 2019.

The primary reasons for delay is that the company wants to permanently fix any display bend or break issue which affected the Samsung Galaxy Fold as well. Besides, it seems that Huawei has not been able to find a permanent fix for this issue yet, therefore the delay.The company intends to add an extra glass screen over the steel plate on the Mate X to increase its durability. Whatever may be the case, the Mate X might go official before this year end.

Other Mate X Variants In The Offing?

The report also suggested some other variants of the Mate X in the making. It is being said that the next Mate X smartphone will offer more screens and will probably be launched in 2020. However, the information on the next Mate X's features is scarce. Though it would be interesting to see how the company incorporates an extra display on its next foldable smartphone.

Huawei Mate X Quick Specifications:

The key highlight of the Mate X is its foldable display that measures 8-inches when unfolded and 6.6-inch when folded. The former offers a resolution of 2200 x 2480 pixels, while the latter comes with 1148 x 2480 pixels resolution.

For optics, there is triple-lens setup at the rear with a 40MP (f/1.8 aperture) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2 aperture) sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4 aperture) sensor. The smartphone runs on an Kirin 980 SoC with 8GB RAM and 512GB expandable storage. Backing it up is 4,500mAh battery with Huawei's quick charge support.

Best Mobiles in India