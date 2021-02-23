Huawei Mate X2 Foldable Smartphone With 8-Inch OLED Display, Kirin 9000 SoC Launched News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei Mate X2 foldable smartphone has finally arrived in China, bringing in the next generation of foldable smartphones from the company. This time, the Huawei Mate X2 flaunts a unique folding mechanism, where the device folds inwards to reveal the large screen - much like the Samsung Galaxy Fold series.

Huawei Mate X2 Price, Availablity

Huawei Mate X2 is available in two models of 256GB and 512GB storage, coting CNY 17,999 (around Rs. 2.01 lakhs) and CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2.12 lakhs). The device is up for pre-orders via Vmall and will begin shipping from February 25 in China. Buyers can choose from Ice Crystal Blue, Ice Crystal Powder, White Glaze, and Bright Black color options. For now, there's no word on global availability yet.

Huawei Mate X2 Features

The all-new Huawei Mate X2 flaunts an 8-inch OLED 90Hz display that reveals when unfolded. The smartphone also includes a 6.45-inch OLED display as the smaller screen, which can be used even when folded. The displays include 240Hz and 180Hz touch sampling rates, respectively. The design also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The camera department on the Huawei Mate X2 includes a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS support. The other sensors include a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto shooter, and an 8MP super-zoom sensor. There's a 16MP camera housed in the pill-shaped sensor on the display for selfies and video calling.

Huawei Mate X2 Specifications

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X2 draws power from the in-house octa-core Kirin 9000 chip paired with Mali-G78 GPU. Users get 8GB RAM with up to 512GB storage, which can be expanded via a Nano memory card. The phone runs Android 10 with EMUI 11.0 out-of-the-box. The Huawei Mate X2 also includes a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

The Huawei Mate X2 comes with the usual connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Like all foldable phones in the market, the Huawei Mate X2 is whopping expensive. However, the actual price tag in India could vary, and we'll know once it launches here.

