    Huawei Teases Mate Xs Foldable Phone Launch In India

    By
    |

    Huawei is gearing up to launch the new Huawei P40 series smartphones. At the same time, Huawei India has officially teased the launch of the Huawei Mate Xs foldable smartphone in the country. The smartphone was launched in February is the upgraded version of the previously launched Huawei Mate X.

    Huawei Mate Xs In India

    The Chinese company teased the launch of the foldable smartphone via its official Twitter handle. The tweet highlighted the quad-camera details of the Huawei Mate Xs and its 5G capability. Although the exact launch date is unknown yet, it's believed to be round the corner.

    The launch of the Huawei Mate Xs will set to compete with other foldable smartphones in India. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the revamped Motorola Razr. Both of these smartphones are designed with a clamshell design, which is quite different from the Huawei Mate Xs.

    Huawei Mate Xs Features

    The Huawei Mate Xs smartphone features an 8-inch display when unfolded with 2480 x 2200 resolution. The unique design folds outwards with a hinge mechanism in the middle. The Huawei Mate Xs comes with two displays when folded: a 6.38-inch screen at the back that functions as a viewfinder for selfies and a 6.6-inch screen on the front.

    Going into the details under the hood, the new foldable smartphone packs the in-house Kirin 990 SoC. It comes with 8GB RAM paired with 512GB storage. Despite various clashes with American companies like Google, the Huawei Mate Xs runs Android 10 with EMUI 10 custom skin and Huawei Mobile Services on top.

    Camera Features On Huawei Mate Xs
     

    Camera specifications of the Huawei Mate Xs include a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 40MP primary SuperSensing shooter. There is also a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 3D ToF sensor. Interestingly, the rear camera also functions as selfie shooters.

    Some of the other features include a 4,500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. A fingerprint sensor is placed on the side. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C. The price of the Huawei Mate Xs in India hasn't been announced yet but is expected to be roughly Rs. 1,79,990.

    Read More About: news huawei foldable smartphone
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 17:42 [IST]
