Huawei Mate Xs Launched With Foldable FullView Display, Redesigned Hinge

Huawei has brought in a Foldable FullView display, where there are three displays. The Huawei Mate Xs looks quite similar to its predecessor, however, the company says it's introduced a stronger and more durable display and a redesigned hinge. The Mate Xs features an OLED in an all-plastic construction and there's no glass here whatsoever.

Huawei Mate Xs Display

Going into the specifications, the Huawei Mate Xs features an 8-inch display when unfolded, a 6.6-inch display in the front when folded, and a 6.38-inch display at the back. The company has brought in a ‘quad-layer' construction for the screen doubled with two layers of a polyamide film. They have been stuck together using a clear adhesive.

Huawei Mate Xs Hinge

The hinge plays a crucial role in today's foldable smartphone. The Huawei Mate Xs packs a falcon-wing design for the hinge. Huawei has constructed the hinge using zirconium-based liquid metal that's 30 percent harder than titanium alloy.

Huawei Mate Xs Camera Capability

The Huawei Mate Xs has a quad-camera set up with a 40MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, a16MP ultrawide camera, and a ToF camera with 3D depth sensors. Huawei notes the cameras are ultra-high light-sensitive with 45x zooming range, and OIS and AIS image stabilizations.

Huawei has packed a 4,500mAh battery for the Mate Xs like its predecessor. Additionally, there's an ultra-fast 55W SuperCharge feature, which the company claims to charge 80 percent of the phone in 30 minutes.

Huawei Mate Xs SoC

As the successor to the Huawei Mate X, the new foldable phone has an upgraded Kirin 990 SoC that packs a Kirin 980 and a Balong 5000. This means that the phone is integrated with a 5G modem rather than having a separate component. Huawei notes that the new chipset increases the CPU performance and power efficiency by 23 percent.

Other features include the multi-window design, where the Mate Xs can show up to three apps simultaneously, where one can be placed on the left side, one on the right, and the third one in a floating window. The multi-window option allows users to open two instances of the same app together.

More importantly, Huawei confirmed that the new Mate Xs is running the latest version of the open-source version on Android. It comes with the Huawei Mobile Services instead of the Google services. Of course, the Huawei Mate Xs comes with 5G support.

While the Huawei Mate X launched only in China, Yu said that the Mate Xs would be hitting the global markets. The Huawei Mate Xs with 8GB RAM and 512GB of onboard storage will cost €2499 when it goes on sale next month.