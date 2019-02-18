Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go live again on February 23 via Amazon.in

Huawei Mate 20 smartphones series is no doubt one of the best flagship series available in the market today. Announced back in 2018 the Mate 20 series comprises of the Mate 20 Pro and Mate RS smartphones and it has been received quite well by the audiences. Huawei had hosted the first sale of the Mate 20 smartphones in December 2018 exclusively on Amazon India's website. Now, the Mate 20 Pro smartphone in the Mate 20 series is going up for sale again in the Indian market this month.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro's next sale is going live on 23rd February 2019, in the Indian market. Just like the previous sales, this time also the smartphone will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in here in the country. The smartphone will be selling for a price label of Rs 69,990 and the company will also be offering it's recently launched 15W wireless charger worth Rs 3,999 for free on the purchase of the device. Interested users are suggested to visit the Amazon India website on 23rd of February to purchase a brand new Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications:

The recent flagship offering by Huawei packs a 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED display panel that has a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. The big display and higher screen resolution allow the device to deliver a superior picture and video quality and makes it optimum for high-res media consumption. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro packs one of the most powerful rear camera setup for imaging. The smartphone makes use of a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 40M (f/1.8) primary lens, one 20MP (f/2.2) secondary lens and an additional 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 24MP front camera that has an aperture of f/2.0.

Under its hood, the Mate 20 Pro draws its power from the flagship Kirin 980 chipset which is clubbed with a Mali-G76MP10 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The device comes with 128GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256Gb via microSD card slot. The smartphone is backed by a 4,200mAh battery unit.